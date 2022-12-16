Flu activity remains high but shows signs of slowing in parts of the US, CDC says

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: A cold and flu medicine shelf is empty in a CVS pharmacy on December 6, 2022 in Burbank, California. Southern California is being hit by a wave of three viruses, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, with the CDC classifying the state of California as having a ‘high’ level of flu activity. Shortages of basic cold and flu remedies are being seen in some pharmacies in the region ahead of the holiday season. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)