Concern rises as respitory syncytial virus hits younger children

TUCSON (KVOA) — There's a concerning uptick of Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV cases in Arizona.
The illness usually hits children ranging from one to four years old.
Right now, hospitals nationwide are experiencing an influx of young patients.
So far, the latest data only show 7 cases in southern Arizona. Statewide there are 322. RSV impacts the airways in the lungs and has similar symptoms to the common cold.
"In Pima County, cases are double of what they have been in the past," said Dr. Thersea Cullen.
Local experts are concerned as cases of the flu are increasing at the same time as RSV.
Deputy Director of Public Health Services Arizona Department of Health Services Carla Berg said "We are seeing case counts for both of those viruses are elevated at this time of year compared to last year. So that is concerning because we know there is some seasonality to our respiratory viruses."
While experts are concerned about the spike in RSV, some parents are not.
"I'm not worrying about keeping them quarantined or behind a mask. At a certain point, we have to kind of live our lives," said Jared Kimball, parent.
One mother is taking preventive measures to keep her four-year-old safe after a close friend's baby got sick with RSV.
"I make sure my kids wash their hands. We keep our distance if other kids show signs of a cold or cough. If it is not your baby, let us not kiss other people's children because babies have a hard time with RSV," said Jennifer Cooks.
Dr. Theresa Cullen with the Pima County Health Department said "If you have children, especially if they are young and they start having a cough, sniffles, high fever, becoming increasingly irritable, we recommend you reach out to your health care provider."
Dr. Cullen also said that if you are sick, stay home to prevent spreading RSV to children.