Cold medicine shortage sweeps Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — If you are looking for cold medicine right now that's going to be hard to find here in southern Arizona.
Multiple stores are running low on cough medicine such as CVS, Target and Walmart, along with more. There's obviously a cough medicine shortage.
CVS and Walgreens recently announced they are limiting the number of pain relief medications that customers can buy. Now they are limited to two medications per customer.
"This has been several weeks, almost several months of, an incredible surge of respiratory illnesses. Rsv, flu, seeing other respiratory illnesses.That's a lot of children. That's a lot of babies. That's a lot of adults who have been super sick and just a real run on medications," said Pediatrics and pediatric infectious disease specialist at TMC, Dr. Sean Elliot.
One shopper isn't happy there is still a supply chain shortage.
“Little babies and small children breathe through their noses. That's why they get so sick with RSV. So what people can do is clear out the nose, so those blue bulb suction devices or anything you can get at Walgreens," he added.
Dr. Elliot also said masking up will also limit the spread of respiratory illnesses.