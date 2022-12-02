Cochise County reports first child flu death since 2010

TUCSON (KVOA)— A young child died from the flu in Cochise County on Friday.
People who live there are shocked and heartbroken as this is the first time since 2010 that a child has died from the flu in Cochise County.
“It just breaks our hearts that this child died because it's preventable, the child could have been vaccinated, the parents could have been vaccinated for influenza," said Dr. Thompson, Director of Cochise County Health and Social Services.
The health department said cases are spiking right now. They are used to seeing around one to two flu cases a week around this time, but this year things are different.
Cochise County has 48 flu cases, meanwhile Pima County has 511 cases. The state of Arizona is seeing an increase of more than 3,354 cases reported going into the holiday.
The child that died of the flu was under the age of five years old. People in the community tell News 4 Tucson they are sad about the young child's death.
“Well that's double tragic, that child had its whole life ahead of it. Anytime we are around children we need to be conscious of illness that affects them. A lot of times we don't know what we carry," said Bisbee resident, Max Schoenhals.
The Arizona Health Department is reporting a 54% rise in flu cases. One pharmacy tech trainee is seeing the impact of flu cases spiking.
"Around roughly this year when the weather gets a little colder, a lot of mild flu medications come through. Like probably one our most filled prescriptions and honestly along with a lot of COVID medication," said pharmacy tech trainee, Joel Enriquez.
With the flu, COVID and RSV cases on the rise, Max Schoenhals said he isn't taking any chances.
“I'm very concerned. I am immunocompromised, my wife and I wear masks indoors anytime we are around groups of people and we try to avoid crowds. We are concerned about how it affects older people and children," said Max Schoenhals.
The Director of Cochise County Health and Social Services, Dr. Thompson said “If your child is experiencing symptoms such as trouble breathing, blueish lips or face, along with grunting sounds while breathing. You should go to the emergency room," said The Director of Cochise County Health and Social Services, Dr. Thompson.
Dr. Thompson also tells News 4 Tucson the most vulnerable population for respiratory illnesses are children and the elderly.