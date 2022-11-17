CDC warns the community about the tridemic

TUCSON (KVOA) — COVID cases are increasing in Pima County and that's not all you need to be on the lookout for.
The CDC reports two new sub-variants that make up the majority of COVID cases nationwide.
They are called BQ.1.1 and BQ.1., and some people are wondering if another booster will help against the new strains.
Matt Christenberry, Program Manager of PCHD’s Epidemiology Intelligence Unit said, “The bivalent booster covers the original SARS-COV-2 strain, but it also covers the newer variants we see, such as omicron. So it will offer protection for both types of variants there."
The Pima County Health Department reported 1,750 new COVID and 77 RSV cases last week.
Christenberry said, “The case count is approximately 18 times higher than we typically see over the past five years within a week in Pima County. This is a big deal because we are seeing cases a lot higher than we usually see."
Children ages one to four are the main group getting infected.
With the holiday season around the corner, many people will gather together. The health department recommends you make sure you are up to date with your vaccines or staying home if you are sick.