CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 356 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had
produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches
of rain have fallen.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Pisinemo, San Simon and San Simon West.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Gu Vo Wash, San Simon Wash, Pisinimo Wash and Hickiwan Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 344 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huachuca City, Sonoita, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake
and Canelo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 231 PM MST, Heavy rain near Picture Rocks and Avra Valley
earlier this afternoon will continue to drain into Blanco,
Brawley and Los Robles Washes. Small drainages that fill into
these washes will experience minor flooding, along with heavy
flows continuing int the Blanco, Brawley and Los Robles
washes.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson
Estates and Picture Rocks.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 223 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 0.50 and 1.50
inches of heavy rain due showers and thunderstorms across
southeast Pima county. The heaviest rainfall has occurred
near Sahuarita, Green Valley and Corona de Tucson. Rainfall
runoff will likely impact roadway dips and other low-lying
areas with significant ponding of water.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De
Tucson and Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Cochise and Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 251 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Whetstone, Huachuca City, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Kartchner
Caverns State Park and Canelo.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 151 PM MST, Pima Flood Control reported thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. This is impacting the Sabino Canyon Recreation area.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 256 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated showers and
thunderstorms with heavy rainfall across portions of central
and western Pima county, including the north and west
portions of the Tohono O'odham Nation. This will cause small
stream flooding, possibly impacting Highway 86 west of Sells,
Route 15 to Santa Rosa and Highway 85 north of Why.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Ajo, Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus
National Monument, Covered Wells, Anegam, San Simon, Why,
Charco 27, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, Gunsight, Pia
Oik, Vaya Chin, Santa Cruz, Mountain Village and San Luis.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend. Additional periods of rain,
heavy at times, will be possible through at least Saturday
evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri

  • Updated
  • 0
CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri

Health officials suspect the child was infected by Naegleria fowleri after swimming in the Elkhorn River.

 KETV

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN.

The amoeba is typically found in freshwater lakes and rivers. The CDC's confirmation means this is the first known death from Naegleria fowleri in Nebraska's history," according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The child, whose age was not disclosed, died this week in Douglas County, its health department said.

The child is believed to have been exposed to Naegleria fowleri while swimming August 8 in a shallow area of the Elkhorn River, and symptoms began about five days after that, county Health Director Lindsay Huse said Thursday in a news conference.

The child was admitted to a hospital within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms and died days later, said Dr. Kari Neemann, a pediatric infectious disease physician and a medical adviser for Douglas County.

Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater lakes, rivers, canals and ponds throughout the United States, the Nebraska health department said.

"It can cause primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a brain infection that may result when water containing the amoeba rushes up the nose and reaches the brain," the department said. "The infection is extremely rare, but nearly always fatal."

A Missouri resident died in July shortly after being diagnosed with a Naegleria fowleri infection after visiting a beach in Iowa. And a child in North Texas died in September after contracting the brain-eating amoeba at a public splash pad.

The CDC conducted further testing to confirm the cause of the child's death this week, the county health department said.

While the odds of infection with Naegleria fowleri are low, health experts say there are precautions people can take when considering swimming in freshwater lakes and rivers.

"Millions of recreational water exposures occur each year, while only 0 to 8 Naegleria fowleri infections are identified each year," Donahue said.

Infections typically occur between July and September in warmer water with slower flow, Donahue added.

"Cases are more frequently identified in southern states but more recently have been identified farther north," Donahue said. "Limiting the opportunities for freshwater to get into the nose are the best ways to reduce the risk of infection."

The Nebraska health department urged caution when participating in activities in warm freshwater during times of prolonged high temperatures. It offered several key points about the risk of Naegleria fowleri infection:

• Behaviors associated with the infection include diving or jumping into the water, submerging the head underwater or engaging in other water-related activities that cause water to go up the nose forcefully.

• Swimmers can reduce their risk by keeping their heads out of the water and using nose clips or plugging their noses when going underwater. Swimmers should also avoid digging or stirring up the sediment at the bottom of the lake or river.

• People can't get infected by swimming in a pool that has been properly cleaned and is maintained and disinfected. They also can't get it from drinking contaminated water.

• Avoid submersing your head in hot springs and other untreated thermal water.

• Avoid digging in or stirring up the sediment while taking part in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas.

