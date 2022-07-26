Biden feels able to resume physical exercise as Covid-19 symptoms 'almost completely resolved'

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 130 PM MST.

* At 1244 PM MST, a dust channel was 9 miles southwest of Picacho, or
21 miles southeast of Casa Grande, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 226.
Route 79 between mile markers 113 and 128.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include...
Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Cactus
Forest, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 245 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1248 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Anegam, North Komelik, Kohatk and Jack Rabbit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through late Tuesday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Biden feels able to resume physical exercise as Covid-19 symptoms 'almost completely resolved'

Biden feels able to resume physical exercise as Covid-19 symptoms 'almost completely resolved'

US President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with CEOs and labor leaders regarding the Chips Act, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2022.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden feels well enough to resume physical exercise on his fifth day with Covid-19, his doctor said Tuesday in a letter.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote Biden's symptoms have "almost completely resolved" and that his vital signs remain "absolutely normal."

Biden will continue to isolate on day five of his infection, O'Connor wrote. He completed a five-day course of the antiviral Paxlovid on Monday evening.

The President has been isolating in the White House residence since testing positive for Covid on Thursday. He's spoken to advisers by telephone and participated in virtual meetings with officials.

On Tuesday, he was planning to meet virtually with the head of a South Korean conglomerate that is investing in the United States and with a group of lawmakers to mark the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Biden's symptoms have reportedly been steadily improving since he first tested positive. He suffered a cough, sore throat, body aches and a runny nose through the weekend, but his condition had improved by Monday, the White House said.

Participating by video conference in a White House event, Biden's voice still sounded raspy Monday afternoon. But his doctor said his other symptoms had mostly resolved.

Biden told reporters he's "feeling great," and "keeping a full schedule" while isolating as he recovers, but hopes to be back working in person "by the end of the week."

Biden said that he's been participating in a battery of tests every evening checking "everything, from the temperature to the oxygen ... in my blood, to my pulse to -- I mean, just across the board. And so far, everything's good, I mean, everything's on the button," adding he's "feeling better every day."

And while he's still experiencing a "little bit of a sore throat," Biden said doctors have told him "that's par for the course, and I think I'm on my way to recovery."

Once he tests negative, Biden will end his isolation, according to White House officials.

The White House has emphasized that because Biden is vaccinated and boosted, his symptoms have been mild.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

