Autopsy conducted on Tucson father and son who were found dead last week

TUCSON (KVOA) — There are new developments in the case of a Tucson father and son, who were found dead last week on the city's east side.
Sheriff's officials tell News 4 Tucson, an autopsy was conducted Monday morning on 67-year-old John Euber and his son 34-year-old Jeff.
Jeff was considered a vulnerable adult, due to a developmental disability.
Investigators say there were no injuries to either father or son.
The sheriff's department is now waiting for toxicology results, which should take a month.
The father and son were first reported missing on Nov. 18., after they failed to return from a drive.
Four days later, an off-duty sheriff's deputy located their van in the parking lot of a church on Old Spanish Trail and Houghton Road.