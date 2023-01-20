2 dogs euthanized for Strep zoo at Pima Animal Care Center; shelter closed until Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima Animal Care Center will remain closed through Monday after multiple cases of Strep zoo were reported following a string of positive tests earlier this week.
As of Friday, PACC reported that four dogs have tested positive for the bacterial infection, and five dogs are in quarantine pending test results. Two dogs have been euthanized due to extreme illness likely caused by Strep zoo.
The facility has been closed since Jan. 17, and the shelter’s Director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, advised that the closure continue until Tuesday.
As PACC addresses the epidemic, Director of Animal Services Monica Dangler said that the shelter hopes to reinstate services after the closure if cases decline.
Adoption and fostering will be put on hold until further notice, but the shelter is looking for fosters for dogs coming from Animal Protection Services emergencies. The shelter is also only accepting animals in emergency intake situations, such as pets who pose a public safety risk, pets in medical distress and situations in which a human or animal was injured.
Emergency services will still be available at the care center, and PACC advises that if you find a stray animal that is injured or ill to contact the Animal Protection Services dispatch line at (520) 724-5900 and press 4.