Monsoon tease continues...

The best chance for storms this afternoon will be to the east of Tucson and impacts remain the same! Coverage increases across Southeastern Arizona tomorrow before drier air moves in this weekend.
We'll have another round of storms today, especially in Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County. Most of Southern Arizona is waking up to clouds but the sky will clear out a bit faster to the east and that will help fuel storms later today.
Impacts include strong, gusty wind from thunderstorms, blowing dust, small hail, and lightning. A couple of severe storms can't be completely ruled out! Be sure to listen out for thunder if you have any outdoor plans. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in and around Tucson this afternoon but coverage increases tomorrow as an area of low pressure moves northward into Arizona. Storms will develop near the International Border and will head northward during the afternoon. For most, rain totals will be light with trace amounts to 0.10" in Tucson and up around 0.25" to 0.30" to the east.
Drier air will begin to push in towards the end of the work week and into the weekend, shutting down storm activity for most. The exception will be areas east of Tucson this weekend, especially the higher terrain. Temperatures will warm into upper 80s and low 90s through Saturday but as moisture gradually decreases, temperatures will rise again.
- Today: Few PM storms (30%). High: 93°
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 66°
- Tomorrow: PM storms (30%). High: 89°