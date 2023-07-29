Americans are spotting more sharks in the water. Here’s why that’s a good thing

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 645 PM MST. * At 558 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of East Sahuarita, or 9 miles east of Green Valley, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH