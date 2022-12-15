 Skip to main content
Doug Ducey delivers farewell address

TUCSON (KVOA) — Governor Doug Ducey delivered his farewell address to Arizona Thursday.

In his statement, Governor Doug Ducey thanked Arizona for entrusting him with the privilege of being Governor for the past 8 years.

"I believe the job of governor is the best job you can have in politics – and doing it in Arizona makes it the best job in the country. It’s made me a better person – smarter, wiser, more thoughtful," said Governor Ducey.

He ended his address by acknowledging turning over his role to Governor-elect Katie Hobbs saying, "As I prepare to turn the keys over to my successor, I want you to know: my team and I are working hard every remaining day. Entrusting me with this job has been the highest honor of my professional life. It’s allowed me to see the best of Arizona – in every county, corner and person. For that, I’ll always be grateful. Thank you, God Bless and Happy New Year."

