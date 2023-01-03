 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Tucson waitlist for Section 8 reopened Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
City of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson is re-opening the waitlist for the City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) on Tuesday.

It will be open from Jan. 3 through Jan. 24.

People who apply in the next three weeks will be placed in a lotter system that will be drawn on Jan. 24.

In Feb., the city will go through the selected application to determine eligibility which is general based on income.

No payment will be required, and you will not have to provide your social security number to apply.

For questions, please use email, tucsonwaitinglist@tucsonaz.gov, or leave a message at 520-791-5840. All calls will be returned within 24 hours of message received.

If deaf or hard of hearing, please contact AzRelay 7-1-1.

More information can be found here.

Tags

Recommended for you