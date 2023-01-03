City of Tucson waitlist for Section 8 reopened Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson is re-opening the waitlist for the City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) on Tuesday.
It will be open from Jan. 3 through Jan. 24.
People who apply in the next three weeks will be placed in a lotter system that will be drawn on Jan. 24.
In Feb., the city will go through the selected application to determine eligibility which is general based on income.
The waitlist for City-owned public housing and @cityoftucson and @pimaarizona housing choice vouchers (Section 8) will soon be opened. Next month, an outreach campaign will launch to inform residents about the waitlist and invite them to apply. 🏘️https://t.co/l3stDi3iNX pic.twitter.com/99E45VcCoC— Dept. of Housing & Community Development (@TucsonHCD) November 4, 2022
No payment will be required, and you will not have to provide your social security number to apply.
For questions, please use email, tucsonwaitinglist@tucsonaz.gov, or leave a message at 520-791-5840. All calls will be returned within 24 hours of message received.
If deaf or hard of hearing, please contact AzRelay 7-1-1.
More information can be found here.