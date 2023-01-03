 Skip to main content
City of Tucson waitlist for Section 8 re-opens Tuesday

  • Updated
City of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson is re-opening the waitlist for the City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) on Tuesday.

It will be open from Jan. 3 through Jan. 24.

All applications received during this time period will go through a lottery process and will be randomly selected and placed on the waitlist, says the City of Tucson.

For questions, please use email, tucsonwaitinglist@tucsonaz.gov, or leave a message at 520-791-5840. All calls will be returned within 24 hours of message received.

If deaf or hard of hearing, please contact AzRelay 7-1-1.

More information can be found here.

