City of Tucson waitlist for Section 8 re-opens Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson is re-opening the waitlist for the City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) on Tuesday.
It will be open from Jan. 3 through Jan. 24.
All applications received during this time period will go through a lottery process and will be randomly selected and placed on the waitlist, says the City of Tucson.
The waitlist for City-owned public housing and @cityoftucson and @pimaarizona housing choice vouchers (Section 8) will soon be opened. Next month, an outreach campaign will launch to inform residents about the waitlist and invite them to apply. 🏘️https://t.co/l3stDi3iNX pic.twitter.com/99E45VcCoC— Dept. of Housing & Community Development (@TucsonHCD) November 4, 2022
For questions, please use email, tucsonwaitinglist@tucsonaz.gov, or leave a message at 520-791-5840. All calls will be returned within 24 hours of message received.
If deaf or hard of hearing, please contact AzRelay 7-1-1.
