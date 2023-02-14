 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 18 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30
to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 AM MST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Sole winner of November's $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be announced Tuesday

Sole winner of November's $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be announced Tuesday

Edwin Castro was named as the winner of the largest lottery jackpot ever – a record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball prize – in a California news conference on Tuesday

 Dean Musgrove/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty Images

The sole winner of November's record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be announced Tuesday, the California Lottery said.

"We will show #CaliforniaEducation a whole lot of LOVE on #ValentinesDay when we unveil the sole winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion #Powerball #jackpot from November," the lottery tweeted.

One ticket sold in Altadena, California, matched all six numbers in the drawing.

"That ticket is the sole winner of the largest jackpot in U.S. Lottery history! The ticket matched the numbers 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball number 10," the California Lottery said then.

The ticket was sold at a Joe's Service Center, the lottery said. The winner did not come forth at the time.

The odds were 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

"California's schools will receive $156.3 million from this jackpot and all the rolls leading up to it. This is the highest contribution to education generated from a single rolling sequence in the Lottery's history," the November statement added.

In California, the lottery "is subject to public disclosure laws," which means the winner's full name, location of the retailer that sold the ticket, and details of the winnings "are matters of public record and are subject to disclosure," the lottery says on its website.

"The Lottery will not disclose any other personal or identifying information without your permission unless legally required to do so," the agency added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

