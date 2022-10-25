Powerball jackpot hits $680 million

The new Powerball jackpot is now estimated to be 680 million after there were no winning ticket sold in Monday night's drawing.
The drawing will take place on Wednesday and is considered to be the 7th largest Powerball jackpot.
The jackpot was previously won in August when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win just over 206 million.
Powerball tickets are two dollars per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.