A $900 million jackpot is up for grabs in Monday night’s Powerball drawing

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST
FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIMA AND NORTHWESTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES...

At 307 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 9 miles southwest of Green Valley to 7 miles southwest
of Arivaca, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Three Points, Arivaca, Amado, Sasabe, Arivaca Lake and Arivaca
Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 304 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of
Corona De Tucson, or 14 miles southeast of Sahuarita, moving
northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson and Madera Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 are expected. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one
mile in blowing dust is expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat, elevated overnight low temperatures
and humidity will significantly increase the potential for
heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms will
produce strong thunderstorm outflow winds capable of producing
dense blowing dust this afternoon and evening..with a
potential for Haboob formation between Tucson and Phoenix.
Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. Strong and gusty
thunderstorm outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the
air that people and animals breathe. Individuals with heart
disease and respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their
level of exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A $900 million jackpot is up for grabs in Monday night’s Powerball drawing

  • 0
A $900 million jackpot is up for grabs in Monday night’s Powerball drawing

A Powerball lottery ticket seen Wednesday in Houston.

 Aaron M. Sprecher/AP

(CNN) — Feeling lucky? A $900 million Powerball jackpot grand prize is up for grabs during Monday’s drawing – the third largest jackpot in the game’s history, according to Powerball.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $465.1 million – both before taxes.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and red Powerball 18.

There have now been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since its April 19 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all six numbers to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

Monday’s grand prize ranks as the third largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest US lottery jackpot, according to Powerball. The largest-ever Powerball prize of $2.04 billion was won in California on November 7.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball says on its website.

While no one scored the grand prize Saturday, three tickets sold in Colorado and Texas matched all five white balls to each win $1 million prizes Saturday, according to Powerball.

The Powerball isn’t the only massive lottery prize this week. The Mega Millions jackpot winnings grew to an estimated $640 million after there were no winners Friday, according to its website.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 11 pm ET.

