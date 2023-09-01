Taking a look back the events in the 1960's

Let's take a look back at the big stories in the history of Southern Arizona!

Many of you have read about these, watched our coverage of them, or even lived them.

Let's go back to the middle of the century, after KVOA was established.

So many major events have happened here in Southern Arizona.

Even back in the 1960's when this community was much smaller, a gruesome crime spree in Tucson captured the attention of the national media while Tucsonans lived through it here at home.

THE PIED PIPER

Charles Schmid was a Tucson native, who came back to be known as the Pied Piper of Tucson.

Lisa Espich said, "Pied Piper of Tucson by Life Magazine, because of his ability to lure teenager's into doing things with him, keeping his secrets."

Lisa Espich is the daughter of Richard Bruns, a friend of Schmid who turned him into the police, and later wrote a book on crimes.

Between 1964 and 1965, Schmid murdered three women.

He was found guilty in 1966.

The trial was not only covered by KVOA, but the likes of life, playboy, and Time Magazine on a national level.

The Pied Piper's story ended in prison.

As Lupita Murillo said, "Schmid was stabbed by two inmates 47 times. He later died from his injuries."

THE PIONEER FIRE

The News 4 Tucson team has covered this story extensively.

Howard Weiss is a Former Assistant Manager for Public Information, "Pioneer Fire was probably the most consequential tragedies that ever happened in Tucson."

The 1970 fire took one of Tucson's prized possessions and nearly destroyed it.

The Pioneer Hotel was a popular high rise building then.

Twenty-nine people were killed in the flames.

At the time, Howard Weiss was the assistant city manager for public information.

Howard Weiss, Former Assistant City Manager for Public Information, "I heard all the sirens going and I looked downtown and saw smoke and orange color. And I thought... this might be the pioneer, I better check it out. So I walked the four blocks to Stone Avenue, turned the corner and saw the Pioneer in Flames."

Former KVOA reporter Iola Johnson was also at the scene.

Iola Johnson, Former KVOA News Reporter, "It still gives me goosebumps to this day. The sign at the Pioneer still operating and it was Hotel Pioneer... and it read, what was left showing... Hot Pion... I get goosebumps when I think about it."

The Pioneer Hotel has been remodeled several times and still stands here on Stone Avenue.

Louis Taylor was arrested for the fire, and served 40 years in prison before being released in 2013 when he entered a no-contest plea deal.

The controversy over his exoneration is still in court today.