Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112
expected. Near record high temperatures, combined with elevated
overnight lows and a bit more humidity will bring about the
dangerously hot conditions this weekend into the early part of next
week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper
Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High pressure will move overhead which will
act to suppress the showers and thunderstorms somewhat this weekend
into the early part of next week allowing for a return of the very
hot temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your outdoor plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask
questions about how you are feeling.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

Kari Lake makes appearance in Tucson

Kari Lake

TUCSON (KVOA) — Former Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is in Tucson on Wednesday night promoting her new book.

Her arrival met with plenty of support from a large crowd, but the event also came with a lot of criticism and death threats towards the owner of Firetruck Brewing Company.

The event was just a book signing, but Lake's own PR team referred to it as a rally, leaving plenty of fires for this restaurant firefighter owner to put out.

By branding the event as a rally, Firetruck Brewing's owner, Taylor Carter, sys his staff started receiving death threats.

"We've had Mayor Romero here numerous times, we've had people of different backgrounds we are very inclusive restaurant. We are family friendly. Always concerned when we get death threats but I think we will be ok..." said Taylor Carter.

Lake arrived to the restaurant at 4 p.m. to take part in a conservative talk radio program and to sign copies of her new book.

"Happy to be back in Tucson Garrett Lewis always brings out a great crowd. And I know that the people of Tucson are frustrated with the conditions down here in Pima County and they're ready for a change... And that's why they showed up in droves to vote for the america first slate.." said Kari Lake.

Carter says all their proceeds made Wednesday night are going to help a fellow firefighter battling cancer.

As for Lake, her fight appealing the election results has been moved to a Pima County Court.

