Kari Lake makes appearance in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Former Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is in Tucson on Wednesday night promoting her new book.
Her arrival met with plenty of support from a large crowd, but the event also came with a lot of criticism and death threats towards the owner of Firetruck Brewing Company.
The event was just a book signing, but Lake's own PR team referred to it as a rally, leaving plenty of fires for this restaurant firefighter owner to put out.
By branding the event as a rally, Firetruck Brewing's owner, Taylor Carter, sys his staff started receiving death threats.
"We've had Mayor Romero here numerous times, we've had people of different backgrounds we are very inclusive restaurant. We are family friendly. Always concerned when we get death threats but I think we will be ok..." said Taylor Carter.
Lake arrived to the restaurant at 4 p.m. to take part in a conservative talk radio program and to sign copies of her new book.
"Happy to be back in Tucson Garrett Lewis always brings out a great crowd. And I know that the people of Tucson are frustrated with the conditions down here in Pima County and they're ready for a change... And that's why they showed up in droves to vote for the america first slate.." said Kari Lake.
Carter says all their proceeds made Wednesday night are going to help a fellow firefighter battling cancer.
As for Lake, her fight appealing the election results has been moved to a Pima County Court.