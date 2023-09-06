 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures between 105 to 111 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

How a local author is putting Tucson on the map

  • Updated
  • 0

September 9th is recognized as National Read-A-Book Day. This day encourages people to read a book and share the love of reading.

One award-winning Tucson author treats every day as National Read-A-Book Day. 

Author, speaker, editor and translator Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford is a nationally-accredited author based in Tucson. 

On this day, she reflects on her published pieces, three of which one national awards, including her most recent winning piece, Raulito The First Latino Governor of Arizona. 

This book was chosen for this year's National Library of Congress Book Festival.

The book is on the life and legacy of Raul Castro, a huge figure in Tucson's history.

"Aside from becoming Pima County attorney Superior judge, he was also three times US ambassador to Bolivia, El Salvador and Argentina and the first and only Latino governor of Arizona to date," says Roni.

Out of each state and territories' winning book, Raulito The First Latino Governor of Arizona, which is written in both Spanish and English, was the only bi-lingual book in the country.

Roni is filled with gratitude, and is thankful that her hard work to showcase Tucson's history and culture gained attention nationally.

"It's exciting to know that from Tucson, we have such a rich culture, and such an array of people and personalities that live here, that make up our community, that is all represented in this book, and now this book is represented in the national library of congress," shares Roni.

In addition to this book, Roni has received this award for 2 of her other books, Tata's Remedies and Hip Hip Hooray it's Monsoon Day.

Roni specifically says her books are for ages 3 to 103, and shares that even adults enjoy the picture books because it tunes in with their culture.

"Reading a book for all of us is so important, no matter what age we are, because it really gives us the opportunity to learn and to go somewhere else without leaving our chair, Wherever you are reading a book, you are not really there, you are being transported somewhere else," says Roni.

Roni plans to spend her day reminiscing on her published pieces, as well as review her manuscripts and see where she wants to send them for her next book. 

She hopes that you too, get the chance to pick up a book and get a good read in.

Tags

Recommended for you