How a local author is putting Tucson on the map

September 9th is recognized as National Read-A-Book Day. This day encourages people to read a book and share the love of reading.
One award-winning Tucson author treats every day as National Read-A-Book Day.
Author, speaker, editor and translator Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford is a nationally-accredited author based in Tucson.
On this day, she reflects on her published pieces, three of which one national awards, including her most recent winning piece, Raulito The First Latino Governor of Arizona.
This book was chosen for this year's National Library of Congress Book Festival.
The book is on the life and legacy of Raul Castro, a huge figure in Tucson's history.
"Aside from becoming Pima County attorney Superior judge, he was also three times US ambassador to Bolivia, El Salvador and Argentina and the first and only Latino governor of Arizona to date," says Roni.
Out of each state and territories' winning book, Raulito The First Latino Governor of Arizona, which is written in both Spanish and English, was the only bi-lingual book in the country.
Roni is filled with gratitude, and is thankful that her hard work to showcase Tucson's history and culture gained attention nationally.
"It's exciting to know that from Tucson, we have such a rich culture, and such an array of people and personalities that live here, that make up our community, that is all represented in this book, and now this book is represented in the national library of congress," shares Roni.
In addition to this book, Roni has received this award for 2 of her other books, Tata's Remedies and Hip Hip Hooray it's Monsoon Day.
Roni specifically says her books are for ages 3 to 103, and shares that even adults enjoy the picture books because it tunes in with their culture.
"Reading a book for all of us is so important, no matter what age we are, because it really gives us the opportunity to learn and to go somewhere else without leaving our chair, Wherever you are reading a book, you are not really there, you are being transported somewhere else," says Roni.
Roni plans to spend her day reminiscing on her published pieces, as well as review her manuscripts and see where she wants to send them for her next book.
She hopes that you too, get the chance to pick up a book and get a good read in.