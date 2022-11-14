UPDATE: Authorities investigating Whetstone shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Department says one suspect is in custody after a shooting in Whetstone on November 14.
Residents in the Redwing area were asked to stay inside and lock their doors until the suspect was found.
Sheriff Mark J. Dannels released a statement saying, "On Monday, November 14, at approximately 5:15 pm, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office was advised of shots fired and a shooter still on the premises of Desert RV located at 86 E Redwing Place in Whetstone."
Sheriff Dannels said several employees were shot inside the main building and needed medical attention, with an estimated ten employees at the location.
"The owner of the business was also armed, and shots were fired as the suspect was fleeing the scene," said Sheriff Dannels. "The exact details are being evaluated at this time regarding number of shots and who fired."
The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Bruce Alvin Hansberry of Sierra Vista.
"This suspect was determined to have been in the military and was listed as disabled veteran," said Sheriff Dannels.
The suspect allegedly fled the area on foot armed with a rifle before getting into a black vehicle, and heading westbound before bailing from the vehicle, and again fleeing on foot while still armed.
Due to the armed gunman being on foot in the area, Cochise County Emergency Services implemented a notification to all residents in a two mile radius.
The alerts continued until the suspect was apprehended.
The victims in this case were identified as 47-year-old Robert Lizarraga of Sierra Vista and 18-year-old Jordan Barajas of Huachuca City.
Lizarraga died at the scene.
Barajas was airlifted to a Tucson hospital where he remains in critical condition after surgery.
Both victims were employees of Desert RV and are related. Lizarraga was Barajas uncle.
After an extensive air and ground search, the suspect was located hiding in a desert area east of highway 90.
The suspect was taken into custody by specialty Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol, and Office of Air Marine drones.
"As the suspect was being interviewed, additional information was gathered leading to his residence being entered wherein law enforcement agencies discovered a child less than one year old who had been left alone without concern for the safety and security of the child," said Sheriff Dannels.
The suspect was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Child Abuse.
The investigation is being continued.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.