UA brought complaint against suspected gunman to Pima County Attorney's Office months before deadly shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - In a letter to University of Arizona faculty, staff and students, Monday, UA President Robert Robbins said this past April, UA Police filed a compliant with the Pima County Attorney's Office in hopes of charging Murad Dervish for alleged threats the former student made against a faculty member.
The university said Pima County Attorney Laura Conover and her office did not pursue charges.
According to the letter, the police showed up at Dervish's home to talk with him about threats made to university staff shortly after.
In the letter, Robbins said the university started to put Dervish's emails to faculty in a separate account so they could be reviewed by police and other parties.
It was in September when the university hoped to again get charges filed against Dervish for threats and intimidation.
Once again, the PCAO declined to press charges.
In a statement Monday night, Conover said her office thoroughly reviewed the complaints,but both lacked the facts to bring criminal charges against Dervish.
Conover said in part, "Our office bases criminal charges on the evidence presented, which must rise to the constitutional standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt."
"The complaints brought by UA police in April and again in September did not have sufficient proof to meet that standard, and therefore no charges were filed," she said.
Conover goes on to mention Red Flag laws, saying, "Red Flag laws in effect in nearly half the states vary regarding their rules and enforcement, but they provide opportunity to remove guns from the hands of those who are known to present a threat to themselves or others. A Red Flag bill failed to pass in Arizona."
