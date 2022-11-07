Two arrested in pursuit and barricade investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities arrested two suspects in reference to a pursuit and barricaded investigation.
On Monday morning, a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a wanted female in Picture Rocks. Christina Rivera, 39, failed to yield at the traffic stop and a pursuit ensued, but was stopped for public safety concerns.
A short time later, her car was found abandoned and crashed through a fence in the nearby area. A citizen reported that she saw a female walking in the desert with a possible fire arm.
Deputies tracked the female and confirmed it to be Rivera. They found her and another suspect, Michael Romero, 37, who had a felony out for his arrest and wanted by the United States Marshal's Service.
They were located at a residence near the 6000 block of North Van Ark Rd.
Pima County's SWAT team surrounded the house, and they eventually surrendered and were taken into custody.
Rivera was arrested for felony unlawful flight and other charges pending.
Romero was turned over to the US Marshal's Service for his warrant.