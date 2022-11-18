Tucson man charged for robbing bank in Arizona and Texas

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local Tucson man was charged with robbing banks in Arizona and Texas and a federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday.
45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. is being charged with bank robbery and incidental crimes.
Lester robed an El Paso GECU Credit Union at gun point on Sept. 2.
On Sept. 22, he attempted to rob a US Bank located inside a Safeway Grocery store in Tucson. 9mm shell casings were left at both crime scenes and traced back to Lester.
Lester remains in custody in Tucson and will have his initial appearance in El Paso within the upcoming weeks.
If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.