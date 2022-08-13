Trump lawyer claimed no classified material was at Mar-a-Lago in signed letter to Justice Department

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 351 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain southwest and west of Tucson. Radar estimated between
0.75 and 1.5 inches of heavy rain has fallen. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia
West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Ryan AirField
and San Xavier Mission.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 426 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the Tohono O'odham Nation between Pisinemo and
Sells. Radar estimates between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen,
and will likely result in Flash Flooding of drainages that fill
into the San Luis Wash, south of Highway 86.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Mountain Village.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Sikul Himatk Wash, Hali Murk Wash,
Sells Wash, Pisinimo Wash, Gu Oidak Wash, San Luis Wash and Murk
Kui Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 308 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain along and near Highway 286. The heaviest rainfall,
between 1.00 and 1.75 inches has fallen southeast of the junction
of Highway 286 with Arivaca Road. Rainfall runoff will quickly
fill into Arroyo del Compartidero and Puertocito Wash, and will
like impact portions of both Highway 286 as well a Arivaca Road.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 408 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the Tucson Metro Area, especially across the
western portions of the city. Radar rainfall estimates between
0.75 and 1.50 inches has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force
Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde,
Saddlebrooke, South Tucson, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven,
Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park, Sabino Canyon Recreation
Area, Saguaro National Park East, Seven Falls, Oracle Junction and
Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 338 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.7 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia
West, Tucson Estates, San Xavier Mission and Ryan AirField.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of
northeastern Pima County through 500 PM MST...

At 405 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking several strong
thunderstorm over Tucson and Oro Valley. These storms were nearly
stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail along with very
heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,
Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South
Tucson, Tortolita, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park
and Catalina Foothills.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 250 and 263.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 61 and 63.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 87.
Route 86 between mile markers 168 and 171.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Trump lawyer claimed no classified material was at Mar-a-Lago in signed letter to Justice Department

  • Updated
  • 0
Trump lawyer claimed no classified material was at Mar-a-Lago in signed letter to Justice Department

One of former President Donald Trump's attorneys signed a letter in June asserting that there was no more classified information stored at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, pictured here, in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 8, 2021 according to two sources familiar with the matter.

 Marco Bello/Reuters

One of former President Donald Trump's attorneys signed a letter in June asserting that there was no more classified information stored at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The letter signed by the attorney raises fresh questions about the number of people who may have legal exposure in the ongoing investigation into the handling of classified materials from Trump's time in the White House.

The probe reached dramatic heights earlier this week when the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, with agents removing 11 sets of classified documents, some of which were marked as "top secret/SCI" -- one of the highest levels of classification.

That inventory list contradicts the attorney's letter. The removal of that classified information after the letter was sent could explain why prosecutors cited an obstruction law in their search warrant request.

The sources did not identify when the letter was signed or by whom. It was part of an ongoing correspondence with the Department of Justice over the issue.

The New York Times first reported the existence of the letter.

CNN previously reported that following a June meeting at Mar-a-Lago, where Justice officials left with classified information, investigators developed evidence, including from a witness, that led investigators to believe there still was more classified information in documents stored at the complex.

Court documents unsealed and released on Friday identify three federal crimes that the DOJ is looking at as part of its investigation: violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice and criminal handling of government records. The inclusion of the crimes indicated the department had probable cause to investigate those offenses as it was gathering evidence in the search. No one has been charged with a crime.

The June meeting included Trump lawyers Evan Corcoran, Christina Bobb and federal investigators, including Jay Bratt, the chief of the counterintelligence and export control section at the Justice Department, CNN has previously reported.

A separate source maintains that Trump representatives told investigators in the June meeting that Trump had declassified all the documents.

Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich said in a statement to CNN: "Just like every Democrat-fabricated witch hunt previously, the water of this unprecedented and unnecessary raid is being carried by a media willing to run with suggestive leaks, anonymous sources, and no hard facts."

The National Archives, charged with collecting and sorting presidential material, has previously said at least 15 boxes of White House records were recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort -- including some that were classified.

The warrant released Friday capped an unprecedented week that began with the search of the former President's home -- an evidence-gathering step in a national security investigation.

The FBI search at the resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday was followed by days of silence from the Justice Department, as is the department's normal practice for ongoing investigations.

Then on Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the department had moved to unseal the search warrant and two attachments, including an inventory list, but also stressed that some of the department's work must happen outside of public view.

"We do that to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans and to protect the integrity of our investigations," Garland said, while explaining that he would not provide more detail about the basis of the search.

Trump's legal team had agreed to release the historic search warrant earlier Friday, the Justice Department told a federal court.

This story has been updated with additional background.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz, Zachary Cohen and Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.