Trump lawyer claimed no classified material was at Mar-a-Lago in signed letter to Justice Department

Weather Alert

...An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pima County through 500 PM MST... At 405 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking several strong thunderstorm over Tucson and Oro Valley. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail along with very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Tortolita, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park and Catalina Foothills. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 250 and 263. Interstate 19 between mile markers 61 and 63. Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 87. Route 86 between mile markers 168 and 171. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH