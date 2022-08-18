 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following
counties, southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and
Greenlee

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Trump appeals ruling backing IRS release of tax returns to House to full DC Circuit

  • Updated
  • 0

Former President Donald Trump asked the full bench of the DC US Circuit Court of Appeals to review a recent appellate panel ruling okaying the Internal Revenue Service's release of Trump's tax returns to a House committee.

The DC Circuit panel made "made several errors" in its ruling in favor of the House, Trump said in the new filing Thursday.

"The decision here will control future disputes between Congress and the Executive— including those of sitting Presidents -- almost all of which arise in this circuit," Trump said. "The Court should grant the petition."

On August 9, a three-judge DC Circuit Court of Appeals panel signed off on a House Ways and Means Committee request to obtain Trump's tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service.

The ruling was not set to go into effect immediately, and under DC's federal circuit rules, Trump had several weeks to appeal it. But last week, the House committee asked the appeals court to take certain procedural steps that would speed up the timeline of the appeal.

In a separate filing Thursday, Trump opposed that request and said that if the full DC Circuit opted not to rehear the case, the ruling should be put on hold so that Trump could seek the Supreme Court's intervention.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.