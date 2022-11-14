TPD receives help to crackdown on crime

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Police Department is cracking down on crime by becoming a part of the U.S Department of Justice National Public Safety partnership. After applying 3 times, TPD has finally been accepted.
The PSP program consists of multiple law enforcement agencies teaming up to reduce crime nationwide. It will receive help from the FBI, ATF and the U.S. Marshal Service. The DEA will also be helping crackdown on the fentanyl that's causing problems in Tucson.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona Gary Restaino said, “We also want to amplify our federal project Safe Neighborhood Strategy. It's an effort to engage with the community and use data and academic partners to survey the impact of communities because we need to hear from the communities."
TPD will have a vast amount of technical resources to help reduce gun violence.
Although the program will receive a 3-year-grant that provides customary training, there actually isn't any money involved.
Chief Kasmar of the Tucson Police Department said, “This is a Technical Assistance Grant. What it does, is it provides nearly $800,000 technical assistance and training so that's a game changer."
The PSP program is also going to provide data to help police lock up violent criminals.
It's also using strategies to bridge the gap between TPD and the community with evidence based data in which strategies will come from.
The program has been around since 2014, it has already helped 50 sites nationwide reduce the crime rate.