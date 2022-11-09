The vote count in Cochise County is meeting a new legal challenge

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Board of Supervisors were in an emergency meeting Wednesday where they made a new decision about hand-counting election ballots.
The Board met virtually this afternoon and voted 2 to 1 to appeal a judge's decision. A decision that came down on Monday from Pima County Superior Court Judge, Casey McGinley.
He ruled the board overstepped its legal authority by ordering the County Recorder to count all ballots.
Republican Supervisors, Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, voted in favor, while the Chair, Ann English, a Democrat voted against appealing the judge's ruling.
In late October, the Board also voted 2 to 1 to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the General Election.
Last Friday, Judge McGinley traveled to Cochise County to hear both sides after a lawsuit was filed against the Board of Supervisors by the Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans.
Supervisor Chair, Ann English spoked to News 4 Tucson after the virtual meeting.
"I have said to the supervisors all along that if you really feel this is something that everyone wants to do and needs to do then you need to change the legislation. Because the legislation in my opinion and the judge's does not allow 100% hand count," said English
Supervisor Tom Crosby said, "It goes back to this. Do we want to live in a society in a system where there is no way to check the accuracy of voting machines? What say you?"
News 4 asked residents how they felt about the decision to appeal the ruling.
Gary Rhoads said, "I think they should appeal. Anything that is going to make things better as far as our votes go."
Gretchen Hill said, "I trust the machines, and I read that the machines are more accurate than hand-counting. Hand-counting actually is a lot more likely to be inaccurate than the machine.
County officials told News 4 Tucson, they will count the ballots as they always have until further notice.