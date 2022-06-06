 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures
between 103 and 110 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1.

&&

Tarrio and other Proud Boys leaders charged with seditious conspiracy over January 6

  • Updated
  • 0
Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, stands outside of the Hyatt Regency where the Conservative Political Action Conference was being held on February 27, 2021, in Orlando, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images/FILE

The Justice Department on Monday charged the head of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, and four other leaders with seditious conspiracy in the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, escalating the criminal case against the far-right extremist group.

These are the most aggressive charges brought by the Justice Department against the Proud Boys, and are the first allegations by prosecutors that the group tried to oppose by force the presidential transfer of power.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN's Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.

