Takeaways from the court hearing on releasing more documents from the Mar-a-Lago search

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee * WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&