Suspect wanted after killing a man in hit and run in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian in central Tucson.
Deputies responded to a call in reference to a collision that involved a white Dodge Ram Truck and a pedestrian in the 4300 block of E. Pima Rd.
The Dodge fled the scene immediately and the pedestrian was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The pedestrian was crossing Pima St from north to south when he was struck by the Dodge going eastbound.
The pedestrian, 60-year-old Fred Worthington III, succumbed to his injuries he sustained from the collision on Nov. 6.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to call 88-CRIME or 9-1-1.