Suspect wanted after killing a man in hit and run in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian in central Tucson.

Deputies responded to a call in reference to a collision that involved a white Dodge Ram Truck and a pedestrian in the 4300 block of E. Pima Rd.

The Dodge fled the scene immediately and the pedestrian was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian was crossing Pima St from north to south when he was struck by the Dodge going eastbound. 

The pedestrian, 60-year-old Fred Worthington III, succumbed to his injuries he sustained from the collision on Nov. 6. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to call 88-CRIME or 9-1-1.

