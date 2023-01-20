 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SATURDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in
the typically colder locations of the Warning area both
Saturday and Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM
MST Saturday. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to
8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from
26 to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

Suspect found in deadly 2022 Tucson shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Suspect wanted in fatal 2022 shooting in Tucson

TPD identified the suspect as 24-year-old Trevontea Howard Brown

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities have located the suspect who allegedly shot a man to death near the University of Arizona in another state.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Trevontea Howard-Brown who shot and killed 23-year-old Harrison Weber after he left a bar near Park Avenue and University Blvd in April 2022. There was a warrant for his arrest for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

On Friday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service and Charles City Police Department located Howard-Brown at a residence in northern Iowa.

Howard-Brown barricaded himself in the home for a short time, but was later taken into custody without incident.

He was taken and booked into the Floyd County Jail for his warrant for first degree murder and attempted first degree murder. He is waiting to be brought back to Arizona to face his charges. 

