Suspect found in deadly 2022 Tucson shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities have located the suspect who allegedly shot a man to death near the University of Arizona in another state.
The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Trevontea Howard-Brown who shot and killed 23-year-old Harrison Weber after he left a bar near Park Avenue and University Blvd in April 2022. There was a warrant for his arrest for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
On Friday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service and Charles City Police Department located Howard-Brown at a residence in northern Iowa.
Howard-Brown barricaded himself in the home for a short time, but was later taken into custody without incident.
He was taken and booked into the Floyd County Jail for his warrant for first degree murder and attempted first degree murder. He is waiting to be brought back to Arizona to face his charges.