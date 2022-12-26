Supreme Court reviewing Title 42 with decision on public health rule looming

TUCSON - Immigration lawyer Rachel Wilson hopes the U.S. Supreme Court ends Title 42, the public health rule that was put back into effect at the start of the pandemic, allowing immigration officials to turn back migrants at the border seeking asylum.
"Title 42 should absolutely be gotten rid of," she said. "It's not serving its health purpose as a health measure, it never did. It's being used ad-hoc as a way to get around the fact that seeking asylum is legal."
According to Customs and Border Protection, there were more than 204,000 individual encounters at the southern border in November, a four percent jump from October. Immigration officials say the increase is fueled by an influx of Cubans and Nicaraguans.