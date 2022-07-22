Supreme Court blocks Biden border enforcement policies

The Supreme Court won't allow the Biden administration to impose new border enforcement priorities... at least for now.
The court's five to four order denied an emergency request from the justice Department stemming from a lower court ruling that prevents the administration from setting new enforcement priorities for undocumented immigrants entering the U.S.
According to a brief order, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson would have granted the administration's request to begin carrying out its revised enforcement priorities.
It's the first emergency case since the Supreme Court recessed for the Summer, and the first vote for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Instead, the court said it will take up the issue in early December during oral arguments.