Submit your holiday light display 🎄

TUCSON (KVOA) — ‘Tis the season to be jolly! To get into the holiday spirit, News 4 Tucson has set up a way for our viewers to submit their light displays.
Here’s how:
Go to the Holiday Light Finder and click on Submit Display. Once you’re there, you will submit the address, a short description and an image.
To find light near your area, just search an address and the map will let you know all of the displays near the location.
Don’t forget to submit your photos in the Holiday Lights section!
Happy holidays!