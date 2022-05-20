 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME
FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND
154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone
150 and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...Through this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme dryness
of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create
the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field
of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Stage 2 fire restrictions to be implemented across southern Arizona

Campfire
Indrajit Das / (CC BY 4.0)

TUCSON (KVOA) — Stage 2 campfire and smoking restrictions are set to go into effect on state and federal lands throughout Southern and Southeastern Arizona.

The restrictions are expected to start May 25. Agencies entering Stage 2 restrictions include:

  • Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Gila District within: Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz Counties
  • Coronado National Forest – all districts
  • Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management for State Trust Lands within: Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal, and Santa Cruz Counties.

Beginning May 25, and until rescinded, the following are prohibited:

  • Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire, including within developed campgrounds or improved sites. Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, lanterns, and heaters with shut-off devices are allowed. When using a portable stove, make sure the area is clear of grasses and other fine fuels
  • Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building. Smoking is prohibited in all federal buildings.
  • Discharging a firearm, including target shooting, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations
  • Mechanical and industrial prohibitions: operating any internal combustion engine off designated roadways, welding or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame, and using an explosive.
  • Fireworks and exploding targets are never allowed on federal and State Trust Lands.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, violations of restrictions are punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both. Violators may also be held personally responsible for reimbursement of wildland fire suppression costs.

