Stage 2 fire restrictions to be implemented across southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Stage 2 campfire and smoking restrictions are set to go into effect on state and federal lands throughout Southern and Southeastern Arizona.
The restrictions are expected to start May 25. Agencies entering Stage 2 restrictions include:
- Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Gila District within: Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz Counties
- Coronado National Forest – all districts
- Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management for State Trust Lands within: Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal, and Santa Cruz Counties.
Beginning May 25, and until rescinded, the following are prohibited:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire, including within developed campgrounds or improved sites. Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, lanterns, and heaters with shut-off devices are allowed. When using a portable stove, make sure the area is clear of grasses and other fine fuels
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building. Smoking is prohibited in all federal buildings.
- Discharging a firearm, including target shooting, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations
- Mechanical and industrial prohibitions: operating any internal combustion engine off designated roadways, welding or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame, and using an explosive.
- Fireworks and exploding targets are never allowed on federal and State Trust Lands.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, violations of restrictions are punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both. Violators may also be held personally responsible for reimbursement of wildland fire suppression costs.