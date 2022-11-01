Shortage of Pima County Constables

TUCSON (KVOA) - Up until a week and a half ago The Pima County Constables office was down to six constables.
That means evictions, orders of harassment, and civil and criminal summons aren't being served in a timely manner.
John Dorer, who was elected and served only two years of his four year term, turned in his letter last month.
However, he's been on medical leave since September.
"The acceptance of the honorable john Dorer effective Nov. 4 2022. "
John Dorer writes in his letter, "After more than 33 years of public service as a law enforcement officer, I feel it is time to retire and move on the next phase of my life."
According to Constable Bill Lake of Precinct 5 also the acting presiding constable, Dorer was injured on the job in September..
"He hurt his back and that kind of solidified his decision to retire so he submitted his paperwork last week," said Lake.
He said they are down four constables, but the caseload continues to go up.
"We have the same amount of evictions. 300+ evictions a month right now, so it's making it very difficult. We are backlogged, but we have the three now five constables to run the entire county that usually has nine constables." said Lake.
He added the reason for the recent turnover saying, "Unfortunately it stems from the incident where Constable Martinez died in the line of duty on the 25th. It is an extremely unfortunate situation and not anything we would ever want to repeat again."