Shipping containers being removed from border wall

TUCSON (KVOA) — Hundreds of shipping containers are being removed from the border wall.
The shipping containers that were once at the border are being placed at the Arizona State Prison. The reason why is because it's state property that's right off I-10.
Former Governor Doug Ducey came up with the idea to place shipping containers at the border one advocate whose group is suing the state, and believes Governor Hobbs should fix the problem.
“So even if they decide to continue the litigation and waste even more public funds from the state of Arizona, they're going to lose. So hopefully they're mature enough to recognize, they can withdraw from the lawsuit and they can continue the cleanup," said Co-founder and Board Member for the Center for Diversity, Robin Silver.
Right now, four miles of the Coronado National Forest has been closed off to the public for safety reasons.
“We know there was environmental damage because they were ripping out trees and widening roads to deploy their containers. All that needs to be repaired. They also damaged all those ephemeral streams." said Silver.
The placing and now removal of the containers is costing Arizonans a lot of money in taxpayer dollars.
“We're talking about almost, what's likely to be 200 million dollars. We could have spent that money on having more personnel to help process all these poor folks that are just running for their lives and wanting a better life”, said Silver.
The four mile stretch of the Coronado National Forest will remain closed to the public until March 15.