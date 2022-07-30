Shakira to go to trial in Spain for alleged tax fraud

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima. In Southeast Arizona, Cochise and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 100 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1054 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Sierra Vista, Nogales, Tubac, Rio Rico, Hereford, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Parker Canyon Lake, Patagonia Lake State Park, Fort Huachuca, Nogales International Airport, Kartchner Caverns State Park, Tumacacori, Amado, Kino Springs, Canelo and Lochiel. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&