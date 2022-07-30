Shakira to go to trial in Spain for alleged tax fraud

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Cochise and Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 100 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1054 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sierra Vista, Nogales, Tubac, Rio Rico, Hereford, Whetstone,
Huachuca City, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Parker Canyon Lake,
Patagonia Lake State Park, Fort Huachuca, Nogales
International Airport, Kartchner Caverns State Park,
Tumacacori, Amado, Kino Springs, Canelo and Lochiel.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
and west central Cochise Counties through 1215 AM MST...

At 1144 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Vail, or 18 miles east of Sahuarita, moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Benson, Davis-Monthan Air Force
Base, Drexel Heights, Tanque Verde, Vail, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo
Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita, Summit, Tucson Estates, Corona De
Tucson, Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National
Park East, Catalina Foothills, Rita Ranch and Mescal.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 258 and 302.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 37 and 63.
Route 83 between mile markers 45 and 58.
Route 86 between mile markers 159 and 171.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Shakira to go to trial in Spain for alleged tax fraud

Shakira to go to trial in Spain for alleged tax fraud

Shakira appears during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show press conference on January 30, 2020 at the Hilton Downtown Miami.

 Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Shakira has failed to reach an agreement with Spanish prosecutors on tax evasion charges, and she will go to trial insisting on her innocence, according to a statement released by her public relations team.

"Shakira and her team consider that this case constitutes a total violation of her rights," the statement reads, "since she has always shown impeccable behaviour, as a person and taxpayer, and total willingness to resolve any disagreement from the beginning, even before the criminal proceeding."

In July 2021, a judge at a court near Barcelona ruled that the Colombian singer could stand trial for alleged tax evasion of 14.5 million euros ($17 million) in Spain.

In a ruling obtained by CNN, the investigating magistrate said that there is "sufficient evidence" to hold a trial for Shakira's alleged tax evasion for the years of 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Judge Marco Jesús Juberías argued that Shakira lived more than 200 days in Spain in each of those three years, making her liable to pay taxes in the country.

At the time, Spanish media reported that Shakira's team argued her main residence was in the Bahamas. But local media reported she has a home in the Barcelona area with her former partner, FC Barcelona football defender Gerard Piqué. Piqué and Shakira, who have two children together, announced their split last month.

The judge argued that Shakira and a financial adviser, also named in the ruling, used a series of companies in off-shore tax havens to attempt to hide the sources of her income during those years.

CNN has reached out to the prosecutor's office for comment, but there has been no response yet.

