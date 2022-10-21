Red Flag Law exists in city limits

TUCSON (KVOA) - New details have emerged in the deadly University of Arizona shooting investigation.
Officials and some students said they knew the suspected gunman was dangerous.
Newly-released evidence revealed some of the email threats the suspect sent to U-of-A staff back it up.
So for many, it was no surprise when he went to the Harshbarger building with a gun and allegedly shot and killed Dr. Thomas Meixner on Oct. 5th.
New evidence in his murder case proves a long history of threats from the accused killer, but the Pima County Attorney said there wasn't enough evidence to press charges.
She added a Red Flag law could've helped, which is stirring up a whole new debate.
"When you have a case like this, that has every red flag going off in the books. We don't have the tools," said Conover.
That was an interview from County Attorney Laura Conover earlier this week. She said a Red Flag law, which allows law enforcement to take guns away from people believed to be dangerous, might have prevented this shooting.
But ward six city councilman Steve Kozachik is now challenging Conover's position.
He said Tucson does have the tools, and he discussed them with the city attorney a month before the UofA shooting.
"I asked Mike Rankin publicly if we will we pursuing federal "Red Flag" laws and he said they will take it to federal court."
In the meantime, many in our community are outraged that nothing was done to protect UofA faculty, staff, and students.
Especially in light of growing evidence that alleged shooter Murad Dervish had a long history of disturbing behavior and violent threats.
One person we spoke to on campus summed up what so many others also told us.
"I am thinking that there was probable cause earlier and no one really did anything about it."
Some officials said this tragic case is a lesson learned in hindsight, but Councilman Kozachik disagreed.
"There is no hindsight in this that the U of A had plenty of knowledge that this guy was a bad actor. They had given the County Attorney guilty knowledge this guy was a bad actor," said the councilman.
The City of Tucson had in place ahead of this killing the opportunity to pursue red flag laws in federal court. That's not hindsight, that is something they just missed," said Councilman Kozachik.
We reached out to UAPD they told us they are not familiar with the Red Flag Law within the city.
We also reached out to the county attorney's office and they are looking into it.