R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 215 PM MST. * At 1108 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar could result in debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Kitt Peak and Pan Tak. This includes the following streams and drainages... San Juan Wash, South Mendoza Wash, Pan Tak Wash, Solano Wash, Altar Wash, San Vicente Wash, Ali Molina Wash, Sells Wash, Alambre Wash, Anegan Wash and Mendoza Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE