Pima County Attorney's Office reacts to police reports that were recently released

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Attorney's Office responded to new criticism stemming from the deadly University of Arizona campus shooting that happened nearly a month ago.
News 4 Tucson spoke with Pima County Attorney Laura Conover Thursday afternoon.
Her office responded to information News 4 Tucson broke yesterday and new criticism that didn't stop the suspected shooter before the attack.
A 31-page report University of Arizona police mailed to the Pima County Attorney's office last fall.
The report is full of exploding details, including texts, emails, and conversations UofA staff had with Murad Dervish for more than a year.
The report stated in part:
"Due to the threatening comments that Dervish has made over the last several months, staff within the department are on edge and there is an underlying level of concern that he may try and show up on campus and cause harm to those he feels are responsible for his dismissal. While the concerns from the staff are real and warranted, there is no indication at this time that Dervish intends to return to campus. "
David Berkman spent 20 years as a prosecutor. Seven of those years were as Chief Criminal Deputy.
He read the report after he filed a public records request.
"I was curious after Laura Conover indicated there wasn't enough to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt I just wanted to look at the records and see if I agreed with her or didn't agree with her," said Berkman.
He looked over the reports that UAPD mailed to the County Attorney's office.
Berkman said, "I think the case could've been charged. Not necessarily under the intimidation statute perhaps, but this had been going on for a year. It shouldn't have been ignored."
Baird Greene is the Chief Deputy.
He told News 4 Tucson, "I know David, I like David, I worked for David, but in this case he's just plain wrong."
Greene also commented, a number of prosecutors from different departments looked at the reports himself included.
"The fact is Lupita, there is just insufficient evidence to charge him with threats and intimidation in any of the submissions that we received from the University of Arizona Police Department. I would like to point out they did an excellent job of investigating the case but when the evidence is not there it's just not there."
Dervish is expected back in court later this month.