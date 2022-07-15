New Mexico judge drops charges against former police officer accused of killing man in custody

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 511 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Ali Chugk and Papago Farms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. This included the Vamori
Wash.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 406 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Topawa, San Miguel, Vamori, Choulic, Newfield, Coldfields,
Fresnal Canyon, South Komelik, Hashan Chuchg and Itak.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 513 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Gu Vo.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 500 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marana,
moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees. Blowing dust may also reduce
visibility to one mile or less.

* Locations impacted include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
and southeastern Pinal Counties through 530 PM MST...

At 448 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Marana, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Local blowing dust may reduce visibility.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 231 and 242.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

New Mexico judge drops charges against former police officer accused of killing man in custody

  • 0
New Mexico judge drops charges against former police officer accused of killing man in custody

Former police officer Christopher Smelser had faced a charge of second-degree murder in the 2020 death of Antonio Valenzuela.

 Las Cruces Police Department/AP/FILE

New Mexico District Court Judge Douglas Driggers ruled there was "insufficient evidence" for the trial of former Las Cruces police officer Christopher Smelser to continue and dismissed the second-degree murder charges filed against him for the death of Antonio Valenzuela in 2020, according to the New Mexico Attorney General's office.

In February 2020, Smelser allegedly used a vascular neck restraint on Valenzuela during a traffic stop. After Valenzuela's death, the Las Cruces Police Department banned the use of vascular neck restraints in apprehensions, and the city reached a settlement with Valenzuela's family.

Amy Orlando, an attorney for Smelser, told CNN Friday her client is relieved, and can "take a giant breath" following the decision.

"He was doing what the was taught and trained by the Las Cruces Police Department and instead of being supported he was charged criminally," Orlando said. "We think that the judge made the right decision based on the evidence presented to him and the jury. We've known for two years that there was insufficient evidence and the judge saw that."

New Mexico's Attorney General Hector Balderas said the judge "got it wrong," in this case.

"The judge got it wrong by not allowing the jury to rule on the evidence of the illegal chokehold," Balderas said in a statement sent to CNN by his office on Friday.

Balderas said the judge's decision "essentially acquits Smelser without the opportunity for the empaneled jury of Smelser's peers to consider the evidence against him."

"Although these cases are difficult for communities across the country, we will continue to engage and use the jury system to bring justice," Balderas said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

