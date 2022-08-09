Nearly $1.5 million settlement approved for correctional officers of color who were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West,
Tucson Estates and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Brawley Wash and Black Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells,
Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks and Dove
Mountain.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Silverbell Rd near Ina Rd, Camino De La Tierra at the Rillito River,
Overton Rd at Canada del Oro and Sunset Rd west of Camino de Oeste.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES...

At 343 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Casas Adobes,
or near Marana, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 341 PM a spotter reported a
two trees down near Thornydale and Cortaro roads.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita,
Saguaro National Park West, Catalina Foothills, Tucson Estates,
Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
and southeastern Pinal Counties through 415 PM MST...

At 328 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Flowing Wells, or 8 miles southeast of Marana, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells,
Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina State Park, Catalina
Foothills, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, Red Rock and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 225 and 255.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 84.
Route 79 between mile markers 94 and 100.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM MST this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A passing weather disturbance combined with abundant moisture
will create a favorable environment for showers and
thunderstorms with very heavy rain this afternoon and into
Wednesday morning. Localized maximum rainfall could reach 1
to 3 inches. In addition, the ground is saturated or nearly
saturated, which will lead to quick responses in areas
washes.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Nearly $1.5 million settlement approved for correctional officers of color who were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin

  • 0
On August 9, the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners in Minnesota approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for eight correctional officers of color who were barred from guarding former police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020. Chauvin's 2020 booking photo is seen here.

 Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners in Minnesota on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement agreement for eight correctional officers of color who were barred from guarding former police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020.

The correctional officers claimed in a lawsuit last year that the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center prohibited them from "interacting with or guarding Chauvin," who is White, "or going anywhere" on the floor where he was held in what the suit called a "segregation" order given by the detention center's superintendent, Steve Lydon.

CNN has reached out to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, which runs the detention center, for comment but has not received a response.

Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He is appealing his conviction.

Chauvin earlier this year pleaded guilty to violating Floyd's civil rights and of an unrelated civil rights violation and was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison to be served concurrently with his 22.5-year sentence on the state murder charges.

Body camera and bystander video showed Chauvin kneeling on the 46-year-old Black man's neck and back for more than nine minutes as Floyd gasped for air and told officers, "I can't breathe."

Attorneys for the correctional officers alleged that, as a result of Lydon's order, all officers of color who were assigned in areas where Chauvin was held were segregated from the ex-cop and reassigned to other locations in the jail. The officers sued for alleged violations of the Minnesota Humans Rights Act.

The $1.455 million settlement was approved during a meeting of Ramsey County Board of Commissioners, in the St. Paul, Minnesota, area.

The settlement agreement noted that the county "has denied and continues to deny liability." The settlement required that the county issue a statement and apology acknowledging Lydon's order was "discriminatory and wrong."

"On behalf of the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners and this entire organization, I extend our profound apologies today to Devin Sullivan, Mohamud Salad, Timothy Ivory, Anabel Herrera, Stanley Hafoka, Nathaniel Gomez-Haustein, Cedric Dodds and Chelsea Cox," Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo said during Tuesday's meeting, referring to the correction officers who sued.

"The actions taken by Sheriff's Office leadership that day were more than just wrong -- they were racist, heinous, highly disrespectful and completely out of line with Ramsey County's vision and values. No one ever should have questioned your ability to perform your job based on the color of your skin," MatasCastillo read as from a statement.

The eight officers who brought the lawsuit identify as Black, Hispanic, Pacific Islander-American and multiracial, their attorneys said.

The officers' civil suit followed discrimination charges they filed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in June 2020.

Shortly after the initial discrimination allegations, Lydon acknowledged he made the order but added that he reversed it shortly after.

"Recognizing that the murder of George Floyd was likely to create particularly acute racialized trauma, I felt I had an immediate duty to protect and support employees who may have been traumatized and may have heightened ongoing trauma by having to deal with Chauvin," Lydon said at the time.

"Out of care and concern, and without the comfort of time, I made the decision to limit exposure to employees of color to a murder suspect who could potentially aggravate those feelings."

Lydon added, "I then met with the individuals that were working at the time and explained to them what my thought process was at the time and assured them that the decision was made out of concern for them and was in no way related to a concern regarding their professionalism or Chauvin's safety. I realized that I had erred in judgment and issued an apology to the affected employees."

Sullivan, one of the plaintiff correctional officers, reacted to the settlement in a statement released by his attorneys.

"Trust and accountability are critical to our safety as correctional officers, and Superintendent Lydon's segregation order broke this trust," Sullivan said. "Each of us is on our own journey toward healing from this damaging discrimination and the aftermath -- and these settlements will help us open a next chapter."

Lucas J. Kaster, an attorney for the correctional officers, said the courage of his clients "cannot be overstated."

"During an unprecedented time in our community, the officers took the bold action to step forward and speak out against the segregation and racism they experienced," Kaster said in a statement.

"The past two years have not been easy for them, but the Board's actions today acknowledge the harm experienced by the officers and are critical steps toward justice and accountability," Kaster added.

CNN's Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.