Mother testifies in suspected child killer’s trial

TUCSON (KVOA) —The state has now called 20 witnesses to the stand in Christopher Clements’ murder trial.

They are testifying in the 2014 kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales.

The trial is in its second week.

A mother, whose daughter was photographed sitting in front of a relative's front door in 2013, took the stand Wednesday.

The woman said her daughter was 5 years old at the time. She was dressed in shorts, a top and was wearing a bow in her hair.

The first time the mother saw the picture was when a Tucson Police Department detective showed it to her in January 2021. It was one of the more than 1200 photos found in Clements’ "My secret app" folder.

A woman, who says she went on a date with Clements to Olive Garden in 2013, also took the stand.

She was also shown pictures found on Clements’ "My secret app" folder that included a tattoo she had on her arm. There is also a picture of her and her son on his first day of school.

She said she didn't know Clements had those pictures until a detective showed them to her in January 2021. She said she never gave him the pictures.

There is a good chance the state may rest its case Thursday and then the defense will be calling its witnesses.

The trial is scheduled to wrap up Sept. 30.