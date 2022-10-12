Lawyers for Louis Taylor calling out county attorney's office for not responding to public records request

TUCSON (KVOA) — For seven years the law firm of Miller Pitt Feldman and McNally have Louis Taylor's case before Federal Court. Now, they are bringing the case to state court because they believe Pima County is not being transparent.
A 62-page document spells it out and it also explains why they say Taylor is innocent.
According to the document, the Arson Review Committee, made up of five leading national arson experts concluded the fire was not arson.
Racial bias played a role in his conviction. Taylor is half Black and half Mexican and he was found guilty by an all white jury.
Former prosecutor Rick Unklesbay spent 40 years in the Pima County Attorney's Office. He investigated the case in 2012-2013.
"We poured over all the transcripts of the trial," said Unklesbay. "It was our opinion then and still is Mr. Taylor was correctly found guilty."
In 2013, Taylor was released from prison and pleaded "No Contest." His attorneys say the conviction should have been vacated.
In 2021, the case was reviewed by Professor Jack Chin, head of the Conviction Integrity Unit.
On June 3, the Pima County Attorney's Office issued a press release stating Laura Conover was considering filing a motion in Superior Court to vacate the conviction.
On Aug. 4, Conover declined to do that stating she had found "No new evidence of innocence."
"The new county attorney put together a whole separate team, new people on the case," said Unklesbay. "They spent a year looking at the dame material we had."
The court document states, "Chin's employment was terminated around the same time."
Taylor's attorneys have filed public records requests to look at Jack Chin's notes and other document.
Taylor's attorneys say the County Attorney's office has not complied fully with information.
Louis Taylor served 42 years behind bars always maintaining his innocence.
Twenty-nine people died in the hotel fire in December of 1970.
The hotel was filled not only with hotel guests but corporations having their Christmas parties.
The Arizona Justice Project worked on the case and came up with evidence that didn't make it to trial in 1972.
News 4 Tucson reached out to the County Attorney's office and told us "They have no comment."