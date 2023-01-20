 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SATURDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in
the typically colder locations of the Warning area both
Saturday and Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM
MST Saturday. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to
8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from
26 to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Lamoine becomes first Maine town to grant 'unicorn permit'

  • 0
Lamoine becomes first Maine town to grant 'unicorn permit'

A 5-year-old girl in Lamoine has received permission to keep a unicorn on her family's property.

 WMTW

Click here for updates on this story

    LAMOINE, Maine (WMTW) -- A 5-year-old girl in Lamoine has received permission to keep a unicorn on her family's property. Now she just has to find one.

The town's Select Board voted unanimously during Thursday's meeting to approve a permit application submitted by one of their youngest residents, Brielle.

That's after Brielle recently wrote to the board to ask for permission and an application.

The town's Select Board sent her the appropriate forms, and after due consideration of the completed application by the Board, it was granted.

To the town's knowledge, Lamoine is the first town in Maine to grant a permit for the magical creatures.

For now, it is unclear where she will begin her search for the unicorn, but we at WMTW News are sure that if anyone can find one, it's Brielle.

