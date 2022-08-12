Kobe Bryant crash scene photos were shared during awards ceremony cocktail hour, witness testifies

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 319 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy
rainfall to the north and northeast of Hickiwan had produced
between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rainfall over the past hour in the
Hickiwan Wash basin. Rainfall runoff from these storms will result
in flash flooding of the Hickiwan Wash, especially as it drains
through the village of Hickiwan.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Hickiwan.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Hickiwan Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 200 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to
1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Topawa Wash, Big Wash, Vamori Wash, Baboquivari Wash, San
Simon Wash and Chukut Kuk Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Vamori, Itak, Kots Kug and Papago Farms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 149 PM MST, stream gauge reports on Sabino Creek at the
recreation area indicated ongoing flash flooding. Up to 4 inches
of rain occurred in the past few hours in the Sabino Creek basin.
Flash flooding will continue on Sabino Creek southward to the
Rillito River. This Flash Flood Warning replaces the previous
Flash Flood Warning for this area.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Snyder Rd from Kolb Rd to Sabino Canyon Rd.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Bird Canyon, Tanque Verde Wash, Sabino Creek, Ventana Canyon Wash
and Esperero Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Kobe Bryant crash scene photos were shared during awards ceremony cocktail hour, witness testifies

Kobe Bryant crash scene photos were shared during awards ceremony cocktail hour, witness testifies

LA county firefighters on the scene of a helicopter crash that reportedly killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, U.S., January 26, 2020. Photos taken at the scene of the fatal helicopter crash that killed the NBA legend, his daughter and seven others were shared by a Los Angeles County firefighter during the cocktail hour at an awards ceremony a month after the crash, according to witness testimony.

 Gene Blevins/Reuters

Photos taken at the scene of the fatal helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were shared by a Los Angeles County firefighter during the cocktail hour at an awards ceremony a month after the crash, according to witness testimony.

On Wednesday, the trial was launched for a federal civil lawsuit filed by Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, which claims that photos from the January 2020 crash were shared by county fire and sheriff's department employees in settings irrelevant to the investigation, including at a bar.

Former emergency medical technician and wife of a Los Angeles firefighter, Luella Weireter, testified in court on Friday that during the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California's Golden Mike awards in February 2020, she saw LA County firefighter Tony Imbrenda share photos of Bryant's remains and other images from the crash site with ceremony attendees.

Many firefighters attended the media event, which was also honoring fire department public information officers for their work informing the public about wildfires.

After a small group of people at her table convened to look at images on a cell phone, in what Weireter characterized as being like a party trick, she testified about seeing one firefighter break away from the group, saying, "I can't believe I just looked at Kobe's burnt up body and now I'm about to eat."

After that comment, Vanessa Bryant could be seen in the courtroom with her head in her hands, rocking back and forth, crying.

Weireter is the cousin of Keri Altobelli, who, along with her husband John and daughter Alyssa, also perished in the helicopter crash.

About two weeks after the awards ceremony, Weireter drove to a county fire station in Malibu and filed an official complaint with a battalion chief, she testified. That same day, the LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone called her to follow up.

On Thursday afternoon, Vanessa Bryant walked out of court during testimony that described photos taken at the scene of the crash. She became emotional when Victor Gutierrez, a bartender, was asked if he had seen the body of her daughter, Gianna Bryant, in the images. Gutierrez had been describing what he saw in the photos shown by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy at a bar on a prior date.

Bryant cried, stood up and her attorney asked the presiding judge permission for Bryant to leave the courtroom.

Bryant did not return for the remainder of Gutierrez's testimony, which continued with a series of surveillance clips from the bar he was working at on January 28, 2020 -- two days after the crash and a month before the awards ceremony. Gutierrez described wincing at the photos and then admitted to telling the condition of the victims' bodies to five sets of people.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks and witnesses will likely include Vanessa Bryant and LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The suit, which was filed in September 2020, seeks undisclosed damages and claims civil rights violations, negligence, emotional distress and violation of privacy.

A jury of six women and four men was selected for the case. They include a nun, someone who works in TV production for NBC Universal, a college student, a real estate investor, a pharmaceutical researcher, a computer science professor and a restaurant host.

Jason Kravarik, Natasha Chen, Amir Vera and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.