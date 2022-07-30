Justice Department doesn't want Oath Keepers to blame Trump at trial

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 830 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 624 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, San Simon, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, Vaya Chin, Mountain Village, San Luis and Santa Rosa School. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. &&