 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND
154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Sunday and Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 18 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph Sunday
afternoon, stronger Monday afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Jury in the trial of 4 men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer has reached decision on some counts, deadlocked on others

  • Updated
  • 0
Jury in the trial of 4 men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer has reached decision on some counts, deadlocked on others

The jury deliberating the fate of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appears to have reached verdicts on some counts.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The jury deliberating the fate of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appears to have reached verdicts on some counts.

Jurors sent a note to the judge Friday morning -- on their fifth day of deliberations -- saying, "We have come to a decision on several counts, however we are locked on others, how should we proceed from here?"

US District Judge Robert Jonker called the jury in and told members, "I would like you to go back and make another effort to see if you can come to an agreement on the issues that you are stuck on as a group."

The jury has been deliberating for roughly 34 hours this week.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta face federal charges for allegedly conspiring to kidnap the Democratic governor.

Fox, Croft and Harris face an additional charge of conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction including explosive devices, according to court documents.

Croft and Harris are also charged with possessing destructive devices, counts added in a second indictment last April.

All four defendants, who've pleaded not guilty, face up to life in prison if convicted of kidnapping conspiracy.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Lauren del Valle contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you